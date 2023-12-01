Vols offer 2024 tight end from California

Tennessee football offered a scholarship to 2024 tight prospect Cole Harrison on Friday.

“After a great conversation with Alec Abeln, I’m grateful to announce that I have received an offer to the University of Tennessee,” Harrison announced.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Harrison is from Junípero Serra High School in Gardena, California.

The early signing period for the 2024 recruiting class will take place Dec. 20-22.

The Vols have 20 commitments in the 2024 class:

Cornerback Kaleb Beasley, defensive lineman Carson Gentle, athlete Marcus Goree Jr., athlete Jonathan Echols, quarterback Jake Merklinger, offensive tackle Jesse Perry, offensive tackle Gage Ginther, safety Edrees Farooq, defensive lineman Jeremias Heard, edge rusher Kellen Lindstrom, running back Peyton Lewis, athlete Boo Carter, linebacker Jordan Burns, offensive lineman Max Anderson, wide receiver Braylon Staley, offensive lineman William Satterwhite, wide receiver Mike Matthews, linebacker Edwin Spillman, offensive lineman Bennett Warren and edge Jordan Ross.

