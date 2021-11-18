Vols offer 2023 wide receiver Tyler Williams

Associated Press

Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente could see the writing on the wall so the Hokies football coach decided he would rather leave the program now rather than wait and be told to pack his bags. Virginia Tech announced Tuesday that Fuente is out, effective immediately. Discussions about Fuente's future picked up last Wednesday when Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock informed Fuente in a weekly meeting that his return for another season was far from certain.