Vols offer 2023 in-state prospect Ethan Crisp

In this article:

Josh Heupel and Tennessee’s coaching staff continue to recruit future Vols.

The Vols offered a scholarship to 2023 linebacker and safety prospect Ethan Crisp.

“After a great unofficial visit, I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Crisp said on Twitter.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect is from Mt. Juliet High School in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.

Crisp has Power Five offers from Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Missouri, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

The Vols do not have a commitment for its 2023 recruiting class.

Heupel was hired as Tennessee’s head coach on Jan. 27.

Tennessee’s 2022 football commitment tracker

Big board: Tennessee’s 2022 football recruiting class by position