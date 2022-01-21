Vols offer 2023 cornerback Chris Peal

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his coaching staff continue to recruit future Vols.

Tennessee has offered a scholarship to 2023 cornerback prospect Chris Peal.

“Blessed and excited to receive an offer from Tennessee football,” Peal said on Twitter.

The 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback is from Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

