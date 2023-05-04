Vols’ offensive lineman projected as 2024 NFL draft first round pick

The 2023 NFL draft ended April 29.

Detroit, Michigan is scheduled to host the 2024 NFL draft April 25–27.

CBS Sports released a way-too-early 2024 mock draft on Wednesday and projected the Vols to have its second straight first-round selection.

Darnell Wright was selected by Chicago with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. It would be the first time since 2013-14 the Vols would have consecutive first-round NFL draft picks.

Offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins is projected to be the No. 30 overall selection by Philadelphia.

Spraggins has played in 32 games, including 25 career starts, over three seasons at Tennessee. 24 of his starts were at right guard and one at tight end in a jumbo package in 2020 as a true freshman.

In 2022, Spraggins played 891 total snaps and only allowed two sacks. He was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week against Florida after playing 72 snaps without allowing a pressure.

