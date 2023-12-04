Advertisement

Vols’ offensive lineman enters transfer portal with three eligibility years remaining

Dan Harralson
Tennessee redshirt freshman offensive lineman Connor Meadows entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.

“To the game I love, the past two years have invaluable to me and my growth as a player,” Meadows announced. “After continuous thought and prayer, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.”

The 6-foot-4, 297-pound Meadows appeared in two games for the Vols from 2022-23. He played against UConn this season and versus UT Martin in 2022.

Meadows came to Tennessee from Peabody High School in Trenton, Tennessee.

Student-athletes can enter the NCAA transfer portal from Dec. 2 until Jan. 2, 2024. Players can also enter the NCAA transfer portal from April 15-30, 2024.

