Vols’ offensive lineman enters transfer portal with three eligibility years remaining

Tennessee redshirt freshman offensive lineman Connor Meadows entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.

“To the game I love, the past two years have invaluable to me and my growth as a player,” Meadows announced. “After continuous thought and prayer, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.”

The 6-foot-4, 297-pound Meadows appeared in two games for the Vols from 2022-23. He played against UConn this season and versus UT Martin in 2022.

Meadows came to Tennessee from Peabody High School in Trenton, Tennessee.

Student-athletes can enter the NCAA transfer portal from Dec. 2 until Jan. 2, 2024. Players can also enter the NCAA transfer portal from April 15-30, 2024.

READ: Updated Tennessee football NCAA transfer portal tracker

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire