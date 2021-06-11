Vols’ offensive lineman enters transfer portal

Tennessee offensive lineman Jacob Brigman has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Brigman made the announcement on Twitter.

“After a long talk with my family and God, I would like to announce that I will be entering the NCAA transfer portal,” Brigman said. “I would like to thank both coaching staffs that I have had at the University of Tennessee for recruiting me and allowing me to grow everyday in my football career off of your coaching.

“Secondly, I would like to thank all of my teammates, friends, and academic staff for all of the support in all aspects of college.”

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

The 6-foot-2, 305-pound redshirt freshman is from Notre Dame High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Brigman did not appear in any games during the 2020 season for Tennessee.