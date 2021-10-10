Vols’ offense parallels 2013 Auburn through six games

Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC) concluded its first half of the 2021 regular season schedule following a 45-20 victory against South Carolina in Week 6.

The Vols’ offensive production under first-year head coach Josh Heupel has been similar to Auburn’s in 2013.

The Tigers had a dominant rushing attack and offense in 2013 under then-first-year head coach Gus Malzahn and transfer quarterback Nick Marshall.

Current Tennessee assistants Rodney Garner (defensive line) and Kodi Burns (graduate assistant) served on Malzahn’s staff in 2013.

Ahead of Tennessee’s win against South Carolina, Heupel discussed Burns being on the Vols’ staff and his expertise he brings in game planning, bouncing ideas off of each other and experience playing quarterback and wide receiver at Auburn in the Southeastern Conference.

“I actually recruited Kodi out of high school,” Heupel said on the SEC teleconference. “I had a pretty good background of who he is and what he is about. Then watched his success as a player at multiple positions, in his coaching career as well. We actually hired him at UCF before we came up here to Tennessee.

“He’s smart, he’s competitive. He understands it from multiple perspectives, having played quarterback and wide receiver — extremely smart. He, just like all the guys in that staff room, are a big part of how we game plan and what we do each and every Saturday. He’s got a great future in this business.”

Kodi Burns. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Former South Carolina and Florida assistant coach G.A. Mangus discusses Tennessee’s offense in comparison to Auburn’s in 2013

Through six games this season, Tennessee’s offense has produced 2,844 yards (1,322 passing, 1,522 rushing).

Transfer quarterback Hendon Hooker has totaled 112 passing attempts and 66 rushing attempts in 2021.

In 2013, Auburn totaled 2,845 yards (1,123 passing, 1,722 rushing) through six games, one yard more than Tennessee this season. Marshall totaled 120 passing attempts and 55 rushing attempts through the Tigers’ first six games in 2013.

Below is a breakdown of Tennessee’s offensive yard totals each game during the first part of its regular season schedule compared to Auburn’s through six contests in 2013.

2021 Tennessee: Game No. 1 vs. Bowling Green (W, 38-6)

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) leads the offense during a NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Bowling Green Falcons held at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

475 yards (144 passing, 331 rushing)

Hooker: 1 passing attempt, 0 rushing attempts

(Joe Milton III started, 11-of-23, 139 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 44 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on 14 attempts)

2021 Tennessee: Game No. 2 vs. Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to receiver as he’s hit by Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

374 yards (238 passing, 136 rushing)

Hooker: 21 passing attempts, 9 rushing attempts

2021 Tennessee: Game No. 3 vs. Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) hands the ball off to running back Tiyon Evans (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

417 yards (215 passing, 202 rushing)

Hooker: 25 passing attempts, 9 rushing attempts

2021 Tennessee: Game No. 4 at Florida (L, 38-14)

Florida Gators defensive lineman Daquan Newkirk (44) tackles Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) in the first half. The Florida Gators played the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday September 25, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL. [Doug Engle/GainesvilleSun] Syndication: Gainesville Sun

423 yards (275 passing, 148 rushing)

Hooker: 23 passing attempts, 13 rushing attempts

2021 Tennessee: Game No. 5 at Missouri (W, 62-24)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) scrambles with the ball during an NCAA football game between Tennessee and Missouri on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo., on Saturday, Oct. 2 , 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

683 yards (225 passing, 458 rushing)

Hooker: 19 passing attempts, 15 rushing attempts

2021 Tennessee: Game No. 6 vs. South Carolina (W, 45-20)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

472 yards (225 passing, 247 rushing)

Hooker: 23 passing attempts, 20 rushing attempts

2013 Auburn: Game No. 1 vs. Washington State (W, 31-24)

AUBURN, AL – AUGUST 31: Quarterback Nick Marshall #14 of the Auburn Tigers tries to stiff arm nose tackler Ioane Gauta #95 of the Washington State Cougars during the first half of play on August 31, 2013 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

394 yards (99 passing, 295 rushing)

Marshall: 19 passing attempts, 9 rushing attempts

2013 Auburn: Game No. 2 vs. Arkansas State (W, 38–9)

Sep. 7, 2013; Auburn, AL; Auburn Tigers quarterback Nick Marshall (14) hands the ball off to Auburn Tigers running back Tre Mason (21) during the first half against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

468 yards (167 passing, 301 rushing)

Marshall: 17 passing attempts, 8 rushing attempts

2013 Auburn: Game No. 3 vs. Mississippi State (W, 24–20)

Sep. 14, 2013; Auburn, AL; Auburn Tigers quarterback Nick Marshall (14) hands off to running back Corey Grant (2) during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan Hare Stadium. The Tigers beat the Bulldogs 24-20. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

459 yards (339 passing, 120 rushing)

Marshall: 34 passing attempts, 10 rushing attempts

2013 Auburn: Game No. 4 at LSU (L, 35-21)

BATON ROUGE, LA – SEPTEMBER 21: Nick Marshall #14 of the Auburn Tigers throws a pass against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on September 21, 2013 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

437 yards (224 passing, 213 rushing)

Marshall: 33 passing attempts, 14 rush attempts

2013 Auburn: Game No. 5 vs. Ole Miss (W, 30–22)

Oct. 5, 2013; Auburn, AL; Auburn Tigers quarterback Nick Marshall (14) drops back to pass against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

375 yards (93 passing, 282 rushing)

Marshall: 17 passing attempts, 14 rushing attempts

2013 Auburn: Game No. 6 vs. Western Carolina (W, 62–3)

Oct. 12, 2013; Auburn, AL; Auburn Tigers quarterback Jeremy Johnson (6) throws a pass against the Western Carolina Catamounts during the first half at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

712 yards (201 passing, 511 rushing)

Marshall: DNP (Jeremy Johnson started, 17-of-21, 201 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, 1 interception, 26 rushing yards on 3 attempts)

