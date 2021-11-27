Vols notch comeback win over Tennessee Tech

Tennessee shook off a slow start to notch a comeback victory against Tennessee Tech Friday.

No. 15 Tennessee overcame a halftime deficit for an 80-69 victory over the Golden Eagles at Thompson-Boling Arena.

UT (4-1) overcame early offensive struggles and a 35-34 halftime deficit to win over an in-state opponent.

The Vols had five players post double figures against Tennessee Tech (2-4).

Olivier Nkamhoua led the Vols with 18 points. He also had four rebounds in the contest.

Kennedy Chandler added 15 points and four assists, while John Fulkerson finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

Guard Santiago Vescovi chipped in with 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Vols, who host Presbyterian College Tuesday. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. EST.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had 12 points and four rebounds for UT.

The Golden Eagles Jr. Clay had 19 points to lead all scorers.