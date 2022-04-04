Vols No. 1 in USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll for second straight week

In this article:

Tennessee concluded a three-game sweep at Vanderbilt April 1-3.

The series was the third in Southeastern Conference play. Tennessee swept South Carolina March 18-20 and at Ole Miss March 25-27.

Tennessee (27-1, 9-0 SEC) will next play Lipscomb on Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. EDT for the nonconference matchup.

Tennessee will play Missouri Friday-Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium for its fourth Southeastern Conference series.

Following Tennessee’s series sweep against the Commodores, the latest USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll was released Monday.

The Vols are ranked No. 1 for the second consecutive week.

