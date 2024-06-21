Vols’ Moore, Burke earn fourth All-American honor

(WJHL) – The awards keep piling up for the dynamic Tennessee baseball duo of Christian Moore and Blake Burke. Both juniors were selected to Baseball America’s All-America First Team on Friday.

Johnson City native and Vol pitcher Kirby Connell will do anything when called upon

Moore earned the honor as a designated hitter, while Burke was tabbed as the First Team first baseman.

Moore has been dominant at the plate all season, leading the nation in hits (109) headed into the final weekend of the campaign. He has also launched 33 home runs and is second in the country in total bases with 231.

Burke has been similarly impressive with 104 total hits this season, including 28 doubles, which ranks second in the country. He’s turned in a career high in home runs (20), RBI (61) and runs scored (72) this season.

This is the fourth selection to an All-American squad for both players this year.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.