Vols’ McCoy ‘pushing the needle’ with rehab ahead of 2024 season

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Vol football season is fast approaching – and it appears that deep wide receiver room will be led, once again, by a familiar veteran in Bru McCoy.

The last time the Big Orange fans saw the Southern California native suited-up, he was being stretched out of Neyland Stadium. The wideout suffered a dislocation fracture of his right ankle against South Carolina in September, ending his season.

But, following successful surgery last fall, McCoy elected to come back and try again on Rocky Top.

He was in Bluff City on Saturday, assisting UT teammate Dayne Davis with his annual football camp. There’s still some time left before the start of fall camp, but McCoy is optimistic about his health headed into the 2024 campaign.

“Right now I’m just keeping my head down and just continuing to rehab and get to a point where, once camp rolls around, I don’t even have to worry about it,” he said Saturday. “I’m using the summer to just keep pushing the needle. I’m already at a point where I feel I’m healthy and I’d be able to play.”

“Now it’s just about – you obviously don’t want to come back and not be improved from where you were last year.”

Davis doesn’t believe hard work is an issue when it comes to McCoy and his ability to return to action this fall.

“[He] comes to work every day like it’s his last,” Davis said. “The older you get, you have to do that. We try to stress that to the young guys – you never know when it’s going to be over.”

“You never know when something could happen and the game could be taken from you. So, really excited for his season this year.”

McCoy hauled in 17 catches for 217 yards and a touchdown before his injury last season.

