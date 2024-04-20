Vols lose early lead in road loss to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WJHL) – The Wildcats claimed the Top-5 series opener with the Vols on Friday night at Kentucky Proud Park, 5-3.

UK managed three runs in the seventh and an added insurance tally in the eighth to slip past Tennessee.

Bucs baseball outlast Boilermakers, 9-7 on the road

Hunter Ensley put the Big Orange on the board first with a two-run blast in the second inning. Christian Moore added to the lead with an RBI single in the fifth, making it 3-1.

But, a Ryan Waldschmidt RBI groundout, followed by an Emilien Pitre 2-RBI single turned the tables, putting the home team in front,m 4-3. Nolan McCarthy’s solo homer in the eighth was the final nail in the coffin.

The Vols were held to just six hits on the night, with no one batter contributing a multi-hit game.

AJ Causey went 6.1 innings for the Vols in defeat, allowing four runs on five hits, while striking out seven batters.

Tennessee (31-7, 10-6 SEC) looks to even the series on Saturday. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m. ET.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.