Vols’ latest ranking in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Auburn, Alabama wins

Dan Harralson
·1 min read

Tennessee (23-6, 13-3 SEC) enters the final week of the regular-season.

The Vols will play at South Carolina on Wednesday. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. EST and can be watched on ESPN2. Tennessee will also host Kentucky on Saturday (4 p.m. EST, CBS).

Below is the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll top 25 rankings entering the final week of regular-season play.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Houston

26-3

795 (28)

2

UConn

26-3

757 (3)

3

Purdue

26-3

745 (1)

4

Tennessee

23-6

705

5

Arizona

23-6

644

+2

6

Iowa State

23-6

629

7

North Carolina

23-6

628

+1

8

Duke

23-6

541

+2

9

Marquette

22-7

531

-4

10

Creighton

22-8

487

+2

11

Baylor

21-8

452

+3

12

Illinois

22-7

423

+4

13

Kentucky

21-8

396

+2

14

Auburn

22-7

376

-3

15

Kansas

21-8

366

-6

16

South Carolina

24-5

298

+2

17

Alabama

20-9

289

-4

18

Gonzaga

24-6

215

+4

19

San Diego State

22-7

194

20

Washington State

23-7

182

+1

21

Saint Mary’s

24-7

175

-4

22

Utah State

24-5

151

+1

23

BYU

21-8

140

+3

24

South Florida

22-5

88

+1

25

Florida

20-9

42

-1

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Dayton

Others Receiving Votes

Dayton 31; Texas Tech 24; Nevada 24; Boise State 16; Appalachian State 13; James Madison 10; Oklahoma 8; Northwestern 7; Indiana State 5; Clemson 5; TCU 4; Wake Forest 3; Nebraska 1

