Vols’ latest ranking in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Auburn, Alabama wins

Tennessee (23-6, 13-3 SEC) enters the final week of the regular-season.

The Vols will play at South Carolina on Wednesday. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. EST and can be watched on ESPN2. Tennessee will also host Kentucky on Saturday (4 p.m. EST, CBS).

Below is the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll top 25 rankings entering the final week of regular-season play.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Houston 26-3 795 (28) – 2 UConn 26-3 757 (3) – 3 Purdue 26-3 745 (1) – 4 Tennessee 23-6 705 – 5 Arizona 23-6 644 +2 6 Iowa State 23-6 629 – 7 North Carolina 23-6 628 +1 8 Duke 23-6 541 +2 9 Marquette 22-7 531 -4 10 Creighton 22-8 487 +2 11 Baylor 21-8 452 +3 12 Illinois 22-7 423 +4 13 Kentucky 21-8 396 +2 14 Auburn 22-7 376 -3 15 Kansas 21-8 366 -6 16 South Carolina 24-5 298 +2 17 Alabama 20-9 289 -4 18 Gonzaga 24-6 215 +4 19 San Diego State 22-7 194 – 20 Washington State 23-7 182 +1 21 Saint Mary’s 24-7 175 -4 22 Utah State 24-5 151 +1 23 BYU 21-8 140 +3 24 South Florida 22-5 88 +1 25 Florida 20-9 42 -1

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Dayton

Others Receiving Votes

Dayton 31; Texas Tech 24; Nevada 24; Boise State 16; Appalachian State 13; James Madison 10; Oklahoma 8; Northwestern 7; Indiana State 5; Clemson 5; TCU 4; Wake Forest 3; Nebraska 1

