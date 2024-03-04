Vols’ latest ranking in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Auburn, Alabama wins
Tennessee (23-6, 13-3 SEC) enters the final week of the regular-season.
The Vols will play at South Carolina on Wednesday. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. EST and can be watched on ESPN2. Tennessee will also host Kentucky on Saturday (4 p.m. EST, CBS).
Below is the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll top 25 rankings entering the final week of regular-season play.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Houston
26-3
795 (28)
–
2
UConn
26-3
757 (3)
–
3
Purdue
26-3
745 (1)
–
4
Tennessee
23-6
705
–
5
Arizona
23-6
644
+2
6
Iowa State
23-6
629
–
7
23-6
628
+1
8
23-6
541
+2
9
Marquette
22-7
531
-4
10
Creighton
22-8
487
+2
11
Baylor
21-8
452
+3
12
Illinois
22-7
423
+4
13
21-8
396
+2
14
22-7
376
-3
15
Kansas
21-8
366
-6
16
South Carolina
24-5
298
+2
17
20-9
289
-4
18
Gonzaga
24-6
215
+4
19
San Diego State
22-7
194
–
20
Washington State
23-7
182
+1
21
Saint Mary’s
24-7
175
-4
22
Utah State
24-5
151
+1
23
BYU
21-8
140
+3
24
South Florida
22-5
88
+1
25
20-9
42
-1
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Dayton
Others Receiving Votes
Dayton 31; Texas Tech 24; Nevada 24; Boise State 16; Appalachian State 13; James Madison 10; Oklahoma 8; Northwestern 7; Indiana State 5; Clemson 5; TCU 4; Wake Forest 3; Nebraska 1