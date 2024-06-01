Vols to host ETSU as part of 2025 non-conference slate

(WJHL) – It’s never too early for Vols fans to start marking their calendars, particularly when it comes to football time in Tennessee.

The Big Orange has played an FCS opponent from the Volunteer State in each season since the 2021 campaign. Tennessee Tech (2021), UT-Martin (2022) and Austin Peay (2023) have all made the trip to Knoxville in recent years.

Former ETSU linebacker excited for Bucs’ future under Lamb

Chattanooga will continue the streak this coming fall – and in 2025, it will be the ETSU Buccaneers.

The Bucs and Vols agreed on this showdown back in July of 2020, less than two years after the programs’ fist-ever meeting in 2018. A tightly-contested first quarter eventually turned into a 59-3 victory for Tennessee.

The matchup in 2025 is set for September 6, which will be the second game of the Big Orange season.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.