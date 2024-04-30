From the Vols to the Hogs, Aidoo commits to Calipari

Fayetteville, Ark. — After being named first team All-SEC and making the league’s all-defensive team on Rocky Top last season, Jonas Aidoo is leaving Knoxville but staying in the SEC.

The 6’11” Aidoo, after putting his name in the transfer portal, committed to John Calipari and Arkansas Monday.

Aidoo averaged 11 points, seven rebounds and 2 blocks last season for a Vols team that was one win away from the Final Four.

