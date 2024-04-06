Advertisement

Vols hit six home runs in run-rule win at Auburn

Dan Harralson
·1 min read

No. 4 Tennessee (25-6, 6-5 SEC) defeated Auburn (18-12, 2-9 SEC), 12-2 in seven innings, on Saturday at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama.

Tennessee tied the series, 1-1. Sunday’s series finale is slated for 2 p.m. EDT and can be watched on SEC Network+.

The Vols hit six home runs on Saturday: Dalton Bargo (2), Blake Burke (1), Dylan Dreiling (2) and Christian Moore (1). Burke hit his 41st career home run, setting a Tennessee program record.

Christian Moore led Tennessee with six RBIs. Moore has 39 career home runs with the Vols.

Drew Beam (4-1) started and pitched seven innings for Tennessee. He recorded eight strikeouts, while allowing one walk and one earned run. Beam totaled 98 pitches, including 65 strikes, against 25 batters.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire