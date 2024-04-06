Vols hit six home runs in run-rule win at Auburn

No. 4 Tennessee (25-6, 6-5 SEC) defeated Auburn (18-12, 2-9 SEC), 12-2 in seven innings, on Saturday at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama.

Tennessee tied the series, 1-1. Sunday’s series finale is slated for 2 p.m. EDT and can be watched on SEC Network+.

The Vols hit six home runs on Saturday: Dalton Bargo (2), Blake Burke (1), Dylan Dreiling (2) and Christian Moore (1). Burke hit his 41st career home run, setting a Tennessee program record.

Christian Moore led Tennessee with six RBIs. Moore has 39 career home runs with the Vols.

Drew Beam (4-1) started and pitched seven innings for Tennessee. He recorded eight strikeouts, while allowing one walk and one earned run. Beam totaled 98 pitches, including 65 strikes, against 25 batters.

There's a new Home Run King 👑 on Rocky Top! pic.twitter.com/y8dvCxywdc — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) April 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire