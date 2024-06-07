Vols hit four home runs against Evansville in Knoxville Super Regional

No. 1 overall seed Tennessee (54-11) defeated Evansville (38-25), 11-6, in game No. 1 of the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Super Regional on Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee won its eighth consecutive game.

Hunter Ensley went 3-for-4 and hit a three-run home run. He recorded recorded one double, two runs and three RBIs for the Vols.

Tennessee third baseman Billy Amick also went 3-for-4, recording one solo home run, three runs and one RBI.

Blake Burke and Christian Moore also hit one home run each for Tennessee.

AJ Causey (13-3) pitched 4.2 innings of relief for the Vols. He allowed three runs (zero earned), four hits and two walks. Causey recorded eight strikeouts.

Game No. 2 of the Knoxville Super Regional will be contested on Saturday. First pitch is slated for 11 a.m. EDT and will be televised by ESPN2.

