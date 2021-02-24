Vols getting hot off a loss, FSU leads the ACC

Tennessee (-8) at Vanderbilt

The Tennessee Vols coming off a loss this season have gone 4-1 SU (80%) and 2-3 (40%) ATS. The Vols lost at home to Missouri following their road loss at Florida. Besides that blunder, Tennessee has bounced back mightily, winning by five (Arkansas), three (Mississippi State), 11 (at Kentucky) and 20 (South Carolina). This will be the first time they play a road game following a home loss this season.

The Vols started off with three straight fails at a cover coming off a loss but have covered in the last two, beating Kentucky by 11 (Tenn -3.5) and South Carolina by 20 (Tenn -11.5).

Vanderbilt is 2-8 SU (20%) over the last 10 games but 6-2-2 ATS (60%). Vanderbilt ranks last in the conference with a 110.6 adjusted defensive efficiency rating, 55.9% defensive effective field goal percentage and second-worst in various categories, most of them defensive issues.

Tennessee is not one of the premier offensive programs in the SEC but against Vanderbilt's defense, they don't need to. The Vols rank third in the conference with a 18.3% offensive turnover rate and first-ranked defensive turnover rate (22.3%). The Commodores average a 19.9% offensive turnover percentage and 18.5% defensive, ranking 8th and 12th in the SEC.

Tennessee is averaging 76.8 points per game over the last five and making nearly 17-of-20 free-throw attempts per game. Vanderbilt allowed Alabama to shoot 28 free-throws (20 made) in the last outing and 25 to Kentucky in the prior (24 made). The Vols are hitting 70.8% from the charity stripe in conference play but 74.2% on the season. Tennessee will need to make their freebies for the cover and get to the line, which could be, but should not be too much of a problem. On the road this season, Tennessee is an atrocious 68-of-106 (64.1%) from the free-throw line but 26-of-32 (81.2%) in the last two at Kentucky and LSU.

Tennessee won the first meeting of the season 81-61 in Knoxville and won seven straight over Vanderbilt. Dating back to 2018-19, Tennessee won by eight, five (OT) and 21 points in the road games. Tennessee has covered in two of the last three meetings with Vanderbilt and scored 65, 66 and 81 points.

Vanderbilt ranks last in the SEC at 2-10 in conference play and 6-12 on the season. Tennessee ranks fifth in the SEC at 8-6 in conference play and has a smash spot against Auburn next, without Sharife Cooper. Expect Tennessee to beat both their opponents by double-digits to end the regular season. Vanderbilt has nothing to play for and the only player worth fearing is Scottie Pippen Jr. He averages 20.5 points per game, second in the SEC, and scored 18 points in 28 minutes, turning the ball over six times and fouling out versus Tennessee in the first meeting.

Tennessee is struggling ATS, going 3-7 (30%) in the Vols' previous 10 games, but these next two can inflate that number as they have the easiest remaining schedule in the SEC. Their 2-3 ATS mark after a loss also seems concerning, but with a two-game winning streak in that department, I will ride Tennessee to cover three straight off a loss.

Game Pick: Tennessee -8 (1u)

Florida State (-11) at Miami

Miami Head Coach Jim Larranaga had eye-opening comments approaching this matchup with Florida State. The Hurricanes have been bit by the injury bug and COVID this season, restricting the available bodies for games and practices, really impacting this season.

Larranaga said to the Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald, “Our approach now is how can we find something positive to be keeping our mind on because we’re in, quite frankly, a very miserable situation,” Larranaga continued. “We can’t practice because of the injuries. It’s very hard to prepare for an opponent. We don’t have a point guard. It’s a matter of trying to stay positive and keep our head above water because every day is a new drama, a new challenge, a new situation.”

Miami, as you can tell by the comments, enter this matchup with only six scholarship players. Larranaga confirmed Chris Lykes is out for the season and Harlond Beverly is TBD. Isaiah Wong is the Hurricanes' top player and he left the second half of their 27-point loss to Georgia Tech with an ankle injury. Wong's expected to play, but how effective will he be and for how long? On the other hand, Florida State's MJ Walker is seven points away from joining the 1,000 point club, and Scottie Barnes plus RaiQuan Gray have both played well for the Seminoles lately.

The Hurricanes are getting buried towards the bottom of the ACC, ahead of only Boston College, who is in a similar situation. Miami is 3-12 in ACC play and 7-13 on the season but lost seven of their last eight games.

Against Florida State, Miami has lost six straight games to the Seminoles. Florida State beat Miami at home 81-59 on Jan. 27 this season. Since then, Miami has gone 1-4 SU (20%) and 2-3 ATS (40%). The Seminoles have gone 3-1 SU (75%) and 1-2-1 ATS (25%) in that span, losing to Georgia Tech on the road. Florida State is 2-1 SU (66.6%) on the road this season and 1-2 ATS (33.3%), covering against Pitt in the previous game.

Florida State ranks first in the ACC in points per game (79.3), adjusted offensive efficiency (116.0), three-point percentage (42.3%), defensive effective field goal percentage (47.6%), and two-point percentage (46.4%). Florida State has won eight of their last nine games entering this matchup.

Miami ranks last or second to last in the conference for points per game (66.1), offensive adjusted efficiency (93.9), three-point percentage (30.7%), free-throw percentage (66.7%), offensive effective field goal percentage (47.2%) and defensive three-point percentage (38.3%). Miami has lost eight of the last 10 games entering this matchup and 11 of the previous 14 games.

Florida State should again be focused on entering this matchup, now ranking first place in the ACC controlling their destiny. Expect a quick start from the Seminoles because of that and their past starts versus the Hurricanes. In the last three meetings with Miami, Florida State has scored 31, 35 and 50 points in the first half and finished all three with 81 or more.

Florida State wants that ACC No. 1 seed and now that they have it. I expect a blowout or two over the four conference games remaining.

Game Pick: Florida State -11 (1u)