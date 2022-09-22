Vols-Gators series: Ranking David Cutcliffe, Josh Heupel, Steve Spurrier’s offensive performances
No. 12 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) will host No. 22 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.
Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup.
The Vols and Gators have played annually since 1990, Steve Spurrier’s first season as Florida’s head coach. Spurrier’s final season as Florida’s head coach came in 2001.
The 2022 contest against Florida will be Josh Heupel’s second as Tennessee’s head coach.
Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, Vols Wire looks at offensive performances from Tennessee play-callers Heupel and David Cutcliffe, alongside Spurier’s in the series.
Cutcliffe served as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator from 1993-98 and 2006-07.
Cutcliffe, Heupel and Spurrier’s offenses by the numbers in the Tennessee-Florida series are listed below from best performances to worst based on total yards.
1995 Steve Spurrier: 584 total yards
1996 David Cutcliffe: 501 total yards
1999 Steve Spurrier: 466 total yards
1995 David Cutcliffe: 460 total yards
1994 Steve Spurrier: 439 total yards
1993 David Cutcliffe: 431 total yards
2021 Josh Heupel: 423 total yards
2001 Steve Spurrier: 407 total yards
1997 David Cutcliffe: 398 total yards
1998 Steve Spurrier: 396 total yards
1993 Steve Spurrier: 387 total yards
1991 Steve Spurrier: 360 total yards
1997 Steve Spurrier: 355 total yards
2000 Steve Spurrier: 329 total yards
1996 Steve Spurrier: 304 total yards
1994 David Cutcliffe: 303 total yards
2007 David Cutcliffe: 298 total yards
1992 Steve Spurrier: 278 total yards
1998 David Cutcliffe: 235 total yards
2006 David Cutcliffe: 220 total yards
1990 Steve Spurrier: 194 total yards
