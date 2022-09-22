Vols-Gators series: Ranking David Cutcliffe, Josh Heupel, Steve Spurrier’s offensive performances

No. 12 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) will host No. 22 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup.

The Vols and Gators have played annually since 1990, Steve Spurrier’s first season as Florida’s head coach. Spurrier’s final season as Florida’s head coach came in 2001.

The 2022 contest against Florida will be Josh Heupel’s second as Tennessee’s head coach.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, Vols Wire looks at offensive performances from Tennessee play-callers Heupel and David Cutcliffe, alongside Spurier’s in the series.

Cutcliffe served as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator from 1993-98 and 2006-07.

Cutcliffe, Heupel and Spurrier’s offenses by the numbers in the Tennessee-Florida series are listed below from best performances to worst based on total yards.

1995 Steve Spurrier: 584 total yards

Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images

1996 David Cutcliffe: 501 total yards

Photo By USA TODAY Sports

1999 Steve Spurrier: 466 total yards

© Andy Lyons

1995 David Cutcliffe: 460 total yards

© Michael Patrick/News Sentinel

1994 Steve Spurrier: 439 total yards

USA TODAY Sports

1993 David Cutcliffe: 431 total yards

Delores Delvin / The Tennessean

2021 Josh Heupel: 423 total yards

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

2001 Steve Spurrier: 407 total yards

Andy Lyons/ALLSPORT

1997 David Cutcliffe: 398 total yards

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

1998 Steve Spurrier: 396 total yards

Andy Lyons /Allsport

1993 Steve Spurrier: 387 total yards

Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images

1991 Steve Spurrier: 360 total yards

USA TODAY Sports

1997 Steve Spurrier: 355 total yards

© Scott Halleran

2000 Steve Spurrier: 329 total yards

Craig Jones /Allsport

1996 Steve Spurrier: 304 total yards

USA TODAY Sports

1994 David Cutcliffe: 303 total yards

Doug Pensinger/ALLSPORT

2007 David Cutcliffe: 298 total yards

AP Photo/Wade Payne

1992 Steve Spurrier: 278 total yards

© Paul Efird/News Sentinel

1998 David Cutcliffe: 235 total yards

AP Photo/Stephen Morton/The Gainesville Sun

2006 David Cutcliffe: 220 total yards

AP Photo/Wade Payne

1990 Steve Spurrier: 194 total yards

USA TODAY Sports

