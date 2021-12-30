Vols’ game day: Tennessee’s all-time results on Dec. 30

When Tennessee plays Purdue in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl Thursday, it will mark the fifth time for the Vols to play on Dec. 30.

Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. EST at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The game will be televised by ESPN.

The Vols have competed in four previous bowl games on this date, appearing in the Music City Bowl twice (2010 and 2016).

Tennessee defeated Nebraska, 38-24, in 2016 and lost to North Carolina, 30-27, in double overtime in 2010.

Tennessee first played on Dec. 30 in 1972, defeating LSU, 24-17, in the Bluebonnet Bowl in Houston, Texas.

The Vols defeated Virginia Tech, 45-23, in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30, 1994.