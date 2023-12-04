Vols’ freshman defensive back enters NCAA transfer portal

Tennessee freshman defensive back Jack Luttrell has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back participated in three games in 2023 against Austin Peay, Florida and UTSA. He did not record any statistics.

Luttrell came to Tennessee from Colquitt County High School in Norman Park, Georgia.

Luttrell joins Warren Burrell (defensive back), Mo Clipper Jr. (offensive line), Mekhi Bigelow (linebacker) and Brandon Turnage (defensive back) as Tennessee student-athletes to enter the NCAA transfer portal following the 2023 regular-season.

No. 23 Tennessee (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will play No. 17 Iowa (10-3, 7-2 Big Ten) in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024.

Rankings reflect the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire