Vols are up four spots in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Tennessee (21-7, 12-4 SEC) has moved up four spots in the latest Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports.
The poll was released Monday and the Vols are ranked No. 13.
Below is the complete poll.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
24-3
771 (20)
–
2
Duke
25-4
726 (9)
+4
3
Arizona
25-3
707
-1
4
Baylor
24-5
649 (1)
+7
5
Auburn
25-4
643 (1)
-1
6
Kentucky
23-6
638 (1)
-3
7
Kansas
23-5
615
-2
8
Providence
24-3
596
+2
9
Purdue
24-5
545
-2
10
23-5
522
+2
11
Villanova
21-7
458
-3
12
Texas Tech
22-7
415
-3
13
21-7
401
+4
14
Houston
24-4
376
+1
15
23-6
356
+3
16
25-4
319
–
17
Illinois
20-8
271
-3
18
UCLA
21-6
252
-5
19
Connecticut
21-7
244
+1
20
Saint Mary’s
24-6
220
+3
21
21-8
195
+1
22
Murray State
28-2
166
-1
23
18-8
104
-4
24
Alabama
19-10
44
+1
25
Michigan State
19-9
42
-1
25
Iowa
20-8
42
+4
Others Receiving Votes
Colorado St. 14; Boise St. 13; Notre Dame 10; Marquette 9; Wake Forest 8; Wyoming 6; Seton Hall 6; North Texas 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 3; Iowa State 2; Creighton 2; South Dakota State 1; San Diego St. 1; Miami-Florida 1