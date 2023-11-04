Vols’ football played only game in Washington, D.C. 90 years ago

Tennessee first fielded a football team in 1891 and the Vols have played in memorable games throughout its history.

The Vols have played in the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., one time in its history.

90 years ago today, Tennessee played George Washington at Griffith Stadium in Washington, D.C. The Vols were victorious, 13-0, in front of 25,000 in attendance.

Griffith Stadium opened on July 24, 1911 and was demolished on Jan. 26, 1965.

The Washington Senators in Major League Baseball played at Griffith Stadium (1911–1960) before relocating in becoming the Minnesota Twins. The second edition of the Washington Senators also played at Griffith Stadium in 1961 before moving to RFK Stadium from 1962-71. The second edition of the Senators relocated and became the Texas Rangers in 1972.

The Washington Redskins in the National Football League also played at Griffith Stadium from 1937-60.

