Vols football coach praises Bluff City native for his work on and off the field

Kingsport, TN — The Big orange caravan rolled through Kingsport Wednesday night with coaches Kim Caldwell, Rick Barnes, and Josh Heupel on board.

While signing autographs and taking pictures with big orange fans, Heupel took a moment to sing the praises of Bluff City native and former Sullivan East football player Dayne Davis..

The red-shirt senior who started his career as a walk-on before earning a scholarship has been a model football player on and off the field according to his head coach.

Yeah, that’s been great since we got back in January. I’m saying growing into a leadership role. We had four high school enrollees. He was a great mentor and coach. Those guys compete extremely hard every day. You know exactly what you’re getting from him. His position and flexibility are critical for us on the offensive line. Play multiple spots and play it at a high level. Dane’s playing his best football right now, just coming out of spring ball. I thought, you know, just athletically, his movement, his change of direction continues to get better in fundamental growth there, too. So excited about who he is, and what he does. And, you know, this coming year with him.”

Last season Davis was the offensive player of the week after his game against Vanderbilt…He’s played in 38 career games and made five starts, all at right tackle

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.