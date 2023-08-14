Vols’ five-star target Williams Nwaneri announces commitment time

Dan Harralson
·1 min read
1

2024 five-star defensive line prospect Williams Nwaneri will announce his college commitment on Monday.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive lineman will announce his college commitment at 5 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Nwaneri will choose between Tennessee, Oklahoma, Missouri, Oregon and Georgia.

He is from Lee’s Summit North High School in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Nwaneri ranks as the No. 3 overall prospect and No. 1 defensive lineman in 2024 by 247Sports.

The Vols offered a scholarship to Nwaneri on Oct. 22, 2022. Nwaneri unofficially visited Tennessee on April 1, while officially visiting the Vols on June 16.

Nwaneri’s commitment can be watched here.

PHOTOS: A look at former Vol Reggie White through the years

An offer for Vols fans

For the best local Tennessee news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Tennessean.

 

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire