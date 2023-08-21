Vols’ five-star defensive line target announces commitment time

2024 five-star defensive lineman Jordan Ross will announce his college commitment Monday at 8 p.m. EDT.

Ross’ finalists are Tennessee, Florida, Texas and Alabama.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge prospect is from Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Ross is the No. 12 overall prospect and No. 2 edge player in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 edge prospect and No. 1 player in Alabama, according to 247Sports.

The 2024 prospect officially visited Tennessee on June 23. The Vols are a favorite in Ross’ recruitment, according to On3s RPM.

Tennessee has 19 commitments in its 2024 recruiting class. Ross would be the second five-star commitment for the Vols, joining wide receiver Mike Matthews.

Elite EDGE rusher Jordan Ross will announce his college commitment LIVE with @On3sports August 21st at 7PM CT🍿 The No. 34 player in the On3 Industry Ranking will choose between Texas, Florida, Alabama, and Tennessee👀 Where should he go? 🤔https://t.co/sm2BBvvFj4 pic.twitter.com/6J2Nfj40Pg — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) August 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire