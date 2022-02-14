Vols are up five spots in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Tennessee (18-6, 9-3 SEC) has moved up five spots in the latest Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports.
The poll was released Monday and the Vols are ranked No. 13.
Below is the complete poll.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
21-2
798 (30)
–
2
Auburn
23-2
734 (2)
–
3
Kentucky
21-4
731
+1
4
Arizona
22-2
725
+1
5
Duke
21-4
631
+1
6
Kansas
20-4
603
+2
7
Purdue
22-4
596
-4
8
Baylor
21-4
583
+2
9
Providence
21-2
577
+2
10
Villanova
19-6
475
+5
11
Texas Tech
19-6
451
-2
12
Illinois
18-6
441
+1
13
Tennessee
18-6
360
+5
14
UCLA
14-5
358
-2
15
Houston
20-4
351
-8
16
Wisconsin
19-5
328
-2
17
USC
21-4
288
+4
18
Ohio State
15-6
278
-2
19
Michigan State
18-6
244
-2
20
Texas
18-7
170
–
21
Murray State
24-2
105
+3
22
Wyoming
21-3
94
+4
23
Marquette
16-9
87
-4
24
Connecticut
17-7
68
-1
24
Arkansas
19-6
68
+6
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Saint Mary’s; No. 25 Wake Forest
Others Receiving Votes
Alabama 55; Saint Mary’s 45; Colorado St. 33; Xavier 20; Notre Dame 18; Wake Forest 16; Miami-Florida 14; Louisiana State 8; Southern Methodist 7; Loyola-Chicago 7; Seton Hall 6; Rutgers 6; Boise St. 6; Davidson 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 2; Iowa State 2; Iowa 2; Texas Christian 1; Missouri St. 1