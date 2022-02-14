Vols are up five spots in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Tennessee (18-6, 9-3 SEC) has moved up five spots in the latest Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports.

The poll was released Monday and the Vols are ranked No. 13.

Below is the complete poll.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Gonzaga 21-2 798 (30) – 2 Auburn 23-2 734 (2) – 3 Kentucky 21-4 731 +1 4 Arizona 22-2 725 +1 5 Duke 21-4 631 +1 6 Kansas 20-4 603 +2 7 Purdue 22-4 596 -4 8 Baylor 21-4 583 +2 9 Providence 21-2 577 +2 10 Villanova 19-6 475 +5 11 Texas Tech 19-6 451 -2 12 Illinois 18-6 441 +1 13 Tennessee 18-6 360 +5 14 UCLA 14-5 358 -2 15 Houston 20-4 351 -8 16 Wisconsin 19-5 328 -2 17 USC 21-4 288 +4 18 Ohio State 15-6 278 -2 19 Michigan State 18-6 244 -2 20 Texas 18-7 170 – 21 Murray State 24-2 105 +3 22 Wyoming 21-3 94 +4 23 Marquette 16-9 87 -4 24 Connecticut 17-7 68 -1 24 Arkansas 19-6 68 +6

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Saint Mary’s; No. 25 Wake Forest

Others Receiving Votes

Alabama 55; Saint Mary’s 45; Colorado St. 33; Xavier 20; Notre Dame 18; Wake Forest 16; Miami-Florida 14; Louisiana State 8; Southern Methodist 7; Loyola-Chicago 7; Seton Hall 6; Rutgers 6; Boise St. 6; Davidson 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 2; Iowa State 2; Iowa 2; Texas Christian 1; Missouri St. 1