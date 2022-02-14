Vols are up five spots in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Dan Harralson
·1 min read

Tennessee (18-6, 9-3 SEC) has moved up five spots in the latest Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports.

The poll was released Monday and the Vols are ranked No. 13.

Below is the complete poll.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

21-2

798 (30)

2

Auburn

23-2

734 (2)

3

Kentucky

21-4

731

+1

4

Arizona

22-2

725

+1

5

Duke

21-4

631

+1

6

Kansas

20-4

603

+2

7

Purdue

22-4

596

-4

8

Baylor

21-4

583

+2

9

Providence

21-2

577

+2

10

Villanova

19-6

475

+5

11

Texas Tech

19-6

451

-2

12

Illinois

18-6

441

+1

13

Tennessee

18-6

360

+5

14

UCLA

14-5

358

-2

15

Houston

20-4

351

-8

16

Wisconsin

19-5

328

-2

17

USC

21-4

288

+4

18

Ohio State

15-6

278

-2

19

Michigan State

18-6

244

-2

20

Texas

18-7

170

21

Murray State

24-2

105

+3

22

Wyoming

21-3

94

+4

23

Marquette

16-9

87

-4

24

Connecticut

17-7

68

-1

24

Arkansas

19-6

68

+6

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Saint Mary’s; No. 25 Wake Forest

Others Receiving Votes

Alabama 55; Saint Mary’s 45; Colorado St. 33; Xavier 20; Notre Dame 18; Wake Forest 16; Miami-Florida 14; Louisiana State 8; Southern Methodist 7; Loyola-Chicago 7; Seton Hall 6; Rutgers 6; Boise St. 6; Davidson 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 2; Iowa State 2; Iowa 2; Texas Christian 1; Missouri St. 1

