Vols a finalist for No. 1 North Carolina edge rusher, sets commitment date

Four-star edge rusher Bryce Young announced his top-five schools on Monday.

Tennessee, USC, Michigan and Notre Dame are Young’s top-five schools.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound edge rusher is from Charlotte Christian School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Young is the No. 314 overall prospect and No. 21 edge rusher in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 10 player and No. 1 edge rusher in North Carolina, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.

As a junior in 2022, Young finished the season with 92 total tackles, six tackles for a loss, three sacks and 11 quarterback hurries. He earned first-team All-Conference honors.

Young will announce his commitment on April 29 at 4 p.m. EDT.

Four-star DL Bryce Young is ready to commit. Finalists: #NotreDame #Tennessee #USC #Michigan On Saturday, he'll post an edit, pick a school and then get back to business, which includes prepping for a monster senior year & recruiting. Story https://t.co/CSDWykJlMA@247Sports pic.twitter.com/XNftBRFvZv — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) April 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire