Vols’ finalist Boo Carter set to make commitment announcement

2024 prospect Boo Carter will announce his commitment on Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT in New York, New York.

Tennessee joins Ohio State, Oregon, Colorado and Michigan as finalists for Carter’s commitment.

The 6-foot, 180-pound athlete is from Brainerd High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He plays on offense and defense in high school.

Carter recorded 1,458 offensive yards, 28 touchdowns, 40 tackles and four interceptions in 2022. He was a Tennessee Mr. Football finalist and earned first-team All-State honors last season.

Tennessee has 11 commitments in its 2024 recruiting class. The Vols’ 2024 recruiting class is ranked No. 15 nationally and No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference by 247Sports ahead of Carter’s announcement on Saturday.

