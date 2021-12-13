Vols’ final weekend recruiting highlights ahead of early signing period
First-year head coach Josh Heupel and his Tennessee staff continue to recruit future Vols.
The final recruiting weekend has concluded ahead of the early signing period.
The football early signing period takes place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.
Ahead of players signing with Tennessee this week, Vols Wire looks at the final recruiting weekend for UT.
Ethan Davis
1000% COMMITTED! @GregoryLenny @_Coach_Williams @coachTWoff @thekuff16 @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/OEPzRLBK4n
— ethan davis (@davis1ethan) December 12, 2021
Kaleb Webb
— kaleb webb (@kalebwebb3) December 11, 2021
Cameron Miller
I will be signing on Wednesday the 15th at mahs high @9:00 anyone is welcomed🙏🏼@BHZKID23 @Coach_CJ15 @CoachMoneyMitch pic.twitter.com/qKzEVCK2vl
— Cameron Miller (@Cameron2miller) December 11, 2021
Gerald Mincey
1000% COMMITTED TO THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE #GBO #Vols #PowerT 🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊
— G1 (@GeraldMincey) December 10, 2021
Gerald Mincey
Let’s get to work #GBO😈 pic.twitter.com/EGEusyGtC5
— G1 (@GeraldMincey) December 13, 2021
Jared Verse
Thank you @Vol_Football for the visit yesterday! pic.twitter.com/7uctr0tO4i
— Jared Verse (@JaredVerse1) December 13, 2021
Ethan Davis
didnt have enough room for the main post , but yktv 🍊🧡 pic.twitter.com/6lvKlBU3zT
— ethan davis (@davis1ethan) December 12, 2021
Keionte Scott
I Will Be Committing And Signing December 15 At 9 AM. I Will Be Live On My Instagram @Lca_Kei. #LL74 #LLTRU #ScoDucks #GoCanes #GoVols #GoCougs #WDE
— Keionte Scott (@KeionteS) December 12, 2021
Joshua Josephs
Signing this upcoming Wednesday, at the North Cobb arena. At 7:30 am #GBO🍊@thesaucymarr pic.twitter.com/wQQcea53o5
— Bees❤️🔥 (@joshuajosephs2) December 11, 2021
Alex Golesh
Another huge weekend on Rocky Top!#Attack 🍊 pic.twitter.com/dHtwTsriis
— Alex Golesh (@CoachGolesh) December 11, 2021
Marquise Gilbert
I will be committing tomorrow at 7pm❗️❗️🔥
— Marquise Gilbert (@_Rambo3k) December 13, 2021
Justin Williams
Will be LIVE on instagram on Wednesday on signing day
@ 8AM EST
So follow if you want to TUNE in ! STAY TUNEDhttps://t.co/A0L5uJgJao pic.twitter.com/ohjkS1ZSue
— JUSTIN WILLIAMS AKA "J-WILL" (@akajwill) December 12, 2021
Coach L
I appreciate the hospitality and love shown on yesterday from @Vol_Football good people = great program! @coachjoshheupel @KodiBurns @CoachKelseyPope @CoachGolesh @coachg76 @CoachTimBanks @LevornH pic.twitter.com/OZUW1ka6tS
— Coach L (@CoachL__) December 12, 2021
Joshua Josephs
Great in home/restaurant visit #GoVols🍊heu pic.twitter.com/USn7h0WoRv
— Bees❤️🔥 (@joshuajosephs2) December 10, 2021
Jourdan Thomas
Welcome Home Brudda🧡 #GBO @kalebwebb3 pic.twitter.com/ROpId6AIfp
— Jourdan Thomas (@jthomas1_) December 10, 2021
Tyre West
🍊🍊🍊🍊#GBO #Knoxvillesup
— BIGREE (@Tyre_west95) December 10, 2021
Charles Nimrod
Knoxville, I’m home ‼️🍊🍊#OV #GBO @Vol_Football
— charles nimrod (@NimrodChas) December 10, 2021
Christian Harrison
I’m Home for OV📍#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/svLGGjFudY
— Christian Harrison (@ChrisHarrisonI) December 10, 2021
Mike Ekeler
Fly’n home after some Big Game Hunt’n with @coachjoshheupel @KodiBurns @CoachGolesh @luc_brian. Building a Beast @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/01IxEWdqtw
— Mike Ekeler (@CoachEkelerUT) December 10, 2021
Josh Heupel
— Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) December 12, 2021
Connor Meadows
Truly blessed to earn a PWO from the University of Tennessee ‼️🍊🍊🍊🍊@Vol_Football @CoachEkelerUT @Gelarbee @coachjoshheupel @JasonDriggers82 @JTay_21 @PeabodyTide @DiChiaraBen @PastorTScott pic.twitter.com/AYiPl5ftI1
— Connor Meadows (@ConnorMeadows50) December 10, 2021
Anthony Sacca
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee #GoVols🍊 @CoachCaprice @Coach_Sug @T_Roken pic.twitter.com/nyL69HTehM
— Anthony Sacca (@saccaanthony) December 9, 2021
Connor Lew
I am truly grateful to have received an offer from The University of Tennessee. #GBO @KMHS_FootballGa @CoachCarmean @CoachArthur71 @Gelarbee @coachjoshheupel @Mansell247 @RecruitGeorgia pic.twitter.com/NfRpRYti3x
— Connor Lew (@ConnorLew1) December 8, 2021
Chandler Smith
Another great in home visit with @KodiBurns @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/hhn69BNzPq
— ㄈㄅ (@cjavonsmith1) December 9, 2021
Dee Williams
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/b15q1eGKPj
— Dee Williams (@Des_williams4) December 7, 2021
