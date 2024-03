Vols’ final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll ranking released ahead of NCAA Tournament

No. 2 seed Tennessee (24-8, 14-4 SEC) will open NCAA Tournament play on Thursday.

The Vols will play No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s (19-13, 12-8 MAAC) at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tipoff between Tennessee and the Peacocks is slated for 9:20 p.m. EDT and will be televised by TNT.

The final USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll was released on Monday ahead of the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee is ranked No. 6.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 UConn 31-3 800 (32) +1 2 Houston 30-4 752 -1 3 Purdue 29-4 740 – 4 Iowa State 27-7 697 +4 5 North Carolina 27-7 672 -1 6 Tennessee 24-8 595 -1 7 Auburn 27-7 573 +5 8 Marquette 25-9 560 +2 9 Arizona 25-8 544 -2 10 Illinois 26-8 508 +4 11 Creighton 23-9 506 -5 12 Kentucky 23-9 415 -3 13 Baylor 23-10 411 – 14 Duke 24-8 400 -3 15 Saint Mary’s 26-7 297 +5 16 Gonzaga 25-7 220 -1 17 South Carolina 26-7 218 -1 18 Alabama 21-11 197 +1 19 Utah State 27-6 193 -1 20 Kansas 22-10 188 -3 21 BYU 23-10 182 – 22 Texas Tech 23-10 134 +1 23 Florida 24-11 130 +6 24 Wisconsin 22-13 110 – 25 San Diego State 24-10 74 +2

Schools dropped out

No. 22 Nevada; No. 24 Dayton; No. 25 Washington State

Others receiving votes

New Mexico 68; Washington State 63; James Madison 30; Dayton 30; Nevada 29; Drake 29; Nebraska 12; North Carolina State 11; Colorado 4; Indiana State 2; Boise State 2; Pittsburgh 1; Michigan State 1; McNeese State 1; Grand Canyon 1

