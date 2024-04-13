Vols escape late LSU rally, 6-3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – #4 Tennessee baseball opened a weekend set with SEC foe LSU on a high note, securing a 6-3 victory at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Billy Amick And Dylan Dreiling each notched a pair of RBI for the Vols in the victory. Amick lifted a two-run homer out of the park in the first inning to start the scoring, while Dreiling’s solo shot provided the Big Orange’s sixth and final run in the fifth.

Trailing 6-1, the Tigers threatened in the ninth inning. Tommy White squeaked an RBI single into left field for the first run of the frame.

A wild pitch from Kirby Connell allowed another run to cross, making it 6-3.

However, the veteran lefty navigated the his way out of the jam to secure the Vols’ victory.

Tennessee (28-6, 8-5 SEC) will matchup with LSU again on Saturday evening. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m. ET.

