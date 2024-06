Jun. 5—The NCAA has announced dates and times for the eight super regionals this weekend.

Tennessee's top-seeded Vols will play Friday, Saturday and, in necessary, Sunday in their quest for a repeat trip to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

The Vols (53-11) will face upstart Evansville (38-24) at 2 p.m. CDT Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and, if necessary, 5 p.m. Sunday.