Vols down three spots in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Texas A&M loss

Tennessee (17-6, 7-3 SEC) will play two Southeastern Conference games this week.

Arkansas will host the Vols on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Tipoff is slated for 9 p.m. EST and will be televised by ESPN2.

Tennessee will also host Vanderbilt at Food City Center on Saturday (6 p.m. EST, SEC Network).

The latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll was released on Monday and is listed below.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 UConn 22-2 792 (24) – 2 Purdue 22-2 776 (8) – 3 Houston 21-3 722 +2 4 Marquette 18-5 647 +3 5 North Carolina 19-5 643 -2 6 Arizona 19-5 642 +2 7 Kansas 19-5 635 -3 8 Duke 18-5 529 +2 9 Tennessee 17-6 524 -3 10 Iowa State 18-5 510 +4 11 South Carolina 21-3 475 +9 12 Auburn 19-5 421 -1 13 Baylor 17-6 402 – 14 Illinois 17-6 356 -2 15 Alabama 17-7 337 +1 16 Creighton 17-7 242 +2 17 BYU 17-6 202 +2 18 Dayton 19-4 195 -1 19 St Mary’s 20-6 185 +7 20 Kentucky 16-7 136 -5 21 Wisconsin 16-8 117 -12 21 Oklahoma 18-6 117 +10 23 Virginia 19-5 109 +7 24 Indiana State 22-3 106 +3 25 Colorado State 19-5 96 +4

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Utah State; No. 22 Florida Atlantic; No. 23 Texas Tech; No. 24 San Diego State; No. 25 New Mexico

Others Receiving Votes

Utah State 94; Texas Tech 89; Florida Atlantic 63; Clemson 38; Gonzaga 35; San Diego State 34; Nevada 27; TCU 20; Washington State 18; Grand Canyon 13; Texas A&M 9; New Mexico 8; Florida 8; Northwestern 6; South Florida 5; Wake Forest 4; VCU 4; Michigan State 4; James Madison 3; Richmond 1; Appalachian State 1

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire