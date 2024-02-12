Vols down three spots in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Texas A&M loss
Tennessee (17-6, 7-3 SEC) will play two Southeastern Conference games this week.
Arkansas will host the Vols on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Tipoff is slated for 9 p.m. EST and will be televised by ESPN2.
Tennessee will also host Vanderbilt at Food City Center on Saturday (6 p.m. EST, SEC Network).
The latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll was released on Monday and is listed below.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
UConn
22-2
792 (24)
–
2
Purdue
22-2
776 (8)
–
3
Houston
21-3
722
+2
4
Marquette
18-5
647
+3
5
19-5
643
-2
6
Arizona
19-5
642
+2
7
Kansas
19-5
635
-3
8
18-5
529
+2
9
Tennessee
17-6
524
-3
10
Iowa State
18-5
510
+4
11
South Carolina
21-3
475
+9
12
19-5
421
-1
13
Baylor
17-6
402
–
14
Illinois
17-6
356
-2
15
17-7
337
+1
16
Creighton
17-7
242
+2
17
BYU
17-6
202
+2
18
Dayton
19-4
195
-1
19
St Mary’s
20-6
185
+7
20
16-7
136
-5
21
16-8
117
-12
21
18-6
117
+10
23
Virginia
19-5
109
+7
24
Indiana State
22-3
106
+3
25
Colorado State
19-5
96
+4
Schools Dropped Out
No. 21 Utah State; No. 22 Florida Atlantic; No. 23 Texas Tech; No. 24 San Diego State; No. 25 New Mexico
Others Receiving Votes
Utah State 94; Texas Tech 89; Florida Atlantic 63; Clemson 38; Gonzaga 35; San Diego State 34; Nevada 27; TCU 20; Washington State 18; Grand Canyon 13; Texas A&M 9; New Mexico 8; Florida 8; Northwestern 6; South Florida 5; Wake Forest 4; VCU 4; Michigan State 4; James Madison 3; Richmond 1; Appalachian State 1