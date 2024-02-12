Advertisement

Vols down three spots in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Texas A&M loss

Dan Harralson
·2 min read

Tennessee (17-6, 7-3 SEC) will play two Southeastern Conference games this week.

Arkansas will host the Vols on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Tipoff is slated for 9 p.m. EST and will be televised by ESPN2.

Tennessee will also host Vanderbilt at Food City Center on Saturday (6 p.m. EST, SEC Network).

The latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll was released on Monday and is listed below.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

UConn

22-2

792 (24)

2

Purdue

22-2

776 (8)

3

Houston

21-3

722

+2

4

Marquette

18-5

647

+3

5

North Carolina

19-5

643

-2

6

Arizona

19-5

642

+2

7

Kansas

19-5

635

-3

8

Duke

18-5

529

+2

9

Tennessee

17-6

524

-3

10

Iowa State

18-5

510

+4

11

South Carolina

21-3

475

+9

12

Auburn

19-5

421

-1

13

Baylor

17-6

402

14

Illinois

17-6

356

-2

15

Alabama

17-7

337

+1

16

Creighton

17-7

242

+2

17

BYU

17-6

202

+2

18

Dayton

19-4

195

-1

19

St Mary’s

20-6

185

+7

20

Kentucky

16-7

136

-5

21

Wisconsin

16-8

117

-12

21

Oklahoma

18-6

117

+10

23

Virginia

19-5

109

+7

24

Indiana State

22-3

106

+3

25

Colorado State

19-5

96

+4

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Utah State; No. 22 Florida Atlantic; No. 23 Texas Tech; No. 24 San Diego State; No. 25 New Mexico

Others Receiving Votes

Utah State 94; Texas Tech 89; Florida Atlantic 63; Clemson 38; Gonzaga 35; San Diego State 34; Nevada 27; TCU 20; Washington State 18; Grand Canyon 13; Texas A&M 9; New Mexico 8; Florida 8; Northwestern 6; South Florida 5; Wake Forest 4; VCU 4; Michigan State 4; James Madison 3; Richmond 1; Appalachian State 1

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire