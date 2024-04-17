Vols dominate midweek matchup with Bellarmine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – No. 4 Tennessee baseball made quick work of the visiting Knights on Tuesday in a resounding 20-5 victory.

The Big Orange cracked 20 hits on the night, including six home runs.

Blake Burke led the way for the Vols with 4 RBI on a pair of hits, while Charlie Taylor and Reese Chapman each came up with 3 RBI. Tri-Cities native Colby Backus also accounted for an RBI on a solo home run in the eighth inning.

Eight different pitchers saw action for Tennessee in the win. Dylan Loy pitched a game-high 2.1 innings, allowing one run on a single hit, while striking out three batters.

Tennessee (31-6, 10-5 SEC) travels to Lexington for a Top-5 matchup with Kentucky this weekend. First pitch against the Wildcats is slated for Friday at 6:30 p.m.

