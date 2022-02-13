Vols defeat Vanderbilt, extends SEC winning streak to seven

Ken Lay
·1 min read
  Tennessee Volunteers
    Tennessee Volunteers
  John Fulkerson
    College basketball player

No. 18 Tennessee won its seventh consecutive Southeastern Conference game, defeating Vanderbilt (13-11, 5-7 SEC), 73-64, Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Freshman guard Zakai Zeigler came off the bench to lead the Volunteers (18-6, 9-3 SEC) with 16 points and five assists.

Zeigler was one of four Tennessee players to score in double figures.

Josiah-Jordan James finished the game with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

John Fulkerson added 12 points and six rebounds for UT, which led, 44-32, at halftime. Santiago Vesovi had 10 points for the Vols and made three 3-pointers.

Vanderbilt had three players post double figures in the scoring column.

Scotty Pippen Jr. led all scorers with 23 points. Myles Stute added 17 points and Rodney Chatman scored 11.

