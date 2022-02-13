Vols defeat Vanderbilt, extends SEC winning streak to seven

In this article:

No. 18 Tennessee won its seventh consecutive Southeastern Conference game, defeating Vanderbilt (13-11, 5-7 SEC), 73-64, Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Freshman guard Zakai Zeigler came off the bench to lead the Volunteers (18-6, 9-3 SEC) with 16 points and five assists.

Zeigler was one of four Tennessee players to score in double figures.

Josiah-Jordan James finished the game with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

John Fulkerson added 12 points and six rebounds for UT, which led, 44-32, at halftime. Santiago Vesovi had 10 points for the Vols and made three 3-pointers.

Vanderbilt had three players post double figures in the scoring column.

Scotty Pippen Jr. led all scorers with 23 points. Myles Stute added 17 points and Rodney Chatman scored 11.