Vols defeat Texas A&M at Neyland Stadium

No. 17 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC) defeated Texas A&M (4-3, 2-2 SEC), 20-13, Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

The Aggies led, 7-0, after quarterback Max Johnson scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 8 minutes, 29 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Tennessee tied the game, 7-7, when Joe Milton III completed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Warren before Texas A&M recaptured a lead on a 41-yard field goal by Randy Bond.

The Vols trailed, 10-7, at halftime.

Tennessee took a 14-10 lead in the third quarter on a 39-yard punt return by Dee Williams.

After Williams gave Tennessee its first lead of the contest, Bond pulled the Aggies to within 14-13 with a field goal with 3:06 left in the third quarter.

Tennessee’s Charles Campbell kicked two field goals in the fourth quarter to make the score, 20-13.

The Vols had two late interceptions from Gabe Jeudy-Lally and Kamal Hadden.

Milton III completed 11-of-22 passing attempts for 100 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Running back Jaylen Wright had 136 rushing yards on 19 attempts.

Chas Nimrod had four receptions for 31 receiving yards and the Vols’ defense held Texas A&M to 56 rushing yards in the game.

