Vols defeat Tennessee Tech in season opener

No. 10 Tennessee (1-0) defeated Tennessee Tech (0-1), 80-42, Monday in a season opener for both schools at Food City Center.

The Vols led, 41-12, at halftime.

Tennessee had three players score 10-plus points. Dalton Knecht totaled 17 points.

Josiah Jordan-James scored 15 points and Jordan Gainey finished with 11.

Jonas Aidoo scored four points and was the Vols’ leading rebounder with eight. He also recorded two assists.

Jahmai Mashack scored nine points, while Freddie Dilione V finished with seven.

Tennessee will next play on Friday at Wisconsin. Tipoff between the Vols and Badgers is slated for 9 p.m. EST (Peacock).

PHOTOS: A look at Rick Barnes through the years

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire