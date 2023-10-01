Vols defeat South Carolina for first SEC win

No. 19 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) defeated South Carolina (2-3, 1-2 SEC), 41-20, Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee scored on its first possession. Jaylen Wright scored on a 42-yard touchdown run with 9 minutes, 28 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The Gamecocks responded by scoring the next 10 points. Mitch Jeter kicked a field goal and Spencer Rattler scored a six-yard touchdown run.

Jabari Small rushed for a touchdown run, giving Tennessee a 14-10 lead.

Charles Campbell converted a field goal before Kamal Hadden returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown.

The Vols led, 24-10, at halftime

Tennessee scored first during the third quarter after Joe Milton III completed a six-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Warren.

Milton III completed 21-of-32 passing attempts for 239 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Wright recorded 123 rushing yards and one touchdown on 16 rushing attempts. Squirrel White totaled nine receptions for 104 yards.

