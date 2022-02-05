Vols defeat South Carolina for fifth consecutive SEC win

No. 22 Tennessee (16-6, 7-3 SEC) captured its fifth consecutive Southeastern Conference victory Saturday.

Tennessee defeated the Gamecocks (13-9, 4-6 SEC), 81-57, Saturday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

The win was Tennessee’s second against South Carolina this season.

Tennessee’s Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Zeigler each had scoring career-highs.

James, who was playing in his home state, scored 15 of his game-high 20 points in the first half. Zeigler had 18 points, all in the second half.

The Vols made 14 three-point attempts.

Santiago Vescovi added 13 points. Kennedy Chandler totaled 11 points and 10 assists for Tennessee, which led 33-29 at halftime.

Devin Carter and Erik Stevenson had 13 points each for South Carolina.