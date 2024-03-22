Vols defeat Saint Peter’s to open NCAA Tournament

No. 2 seed Tennessee (25-8, 14-4 SEC) defeated No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s (19-14, 12-8 MAAC), 83-49, in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Vols led, 46-20, at halftime and never trailed in the contest.

The win ended Tennessee’s two-game losing streak. It was also Rick Barnes’ 200th victory as the Vols’ head coach.

Tennessee, one of eight SEC teams to make the NCAA Tournament, was the only team to win on Thursday. South Carolina, Mississippi State and Kentucky all lost.

Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M and Alabama will all play on Friday.

Dalton Knecht led the Vols with 23 points against Saint Peter’s. He also totaled eight rebounds and one assist, while Jonas Aidoo recorded 15 points, six rebounds, three blocks and one assist.

Zakai Zeigler recorded 11 points and 10 assists for Tennessee.

Latrell Reid led the Peacocks with 17 points.

Tennessee will next play Saturday against Texas in the second-round.

