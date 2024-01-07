Vols defeat Ole Miss to open conference play

No. 5 Tennessee (11-3, 1-0 SEC) defeated No. 19 Ole Miss (13-1, 0-1 SEC), 90-64, Saturday at Food City Center in the conference opener for both schools.

Saturday’s win is the Vols’ seventh consecutive.

Tennessee led, 40-31, at halftime en route to handing the Rebels their first loss of the season.

Four Tennessee players scored 10-plus points against Ole Miss.

Jonas Aidoo totaled 24 points, 10 rebounds and two assists for Tennessee.

Zakai Zeigler recorded 17 points, 10 assists and five rebounds, while Santiago Vescovi totaled 11 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Vols.

Jahmai Mashack recorded 10 points, four rebounds and four assists for Tennessee.

Jaemyn Brakefield scored 22 points to lead Ole Miss. Jaylen Murray totaled 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Rebels.

