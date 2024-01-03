Vols defeat Norfolk State for 10th win of season

No. 5 Tennessee (10-3) defeated Norfolk State (9-7), 87-50, Tuesday at Food City Center.

The Vols led, 43-18, at halftime, closing the half on a 15-0 run.

Tennessee scored its last points of the first half on a three-point field goal by Santiago Vescovi, the 300th three-point field goal of his collegiate career. He scored nine points in the contest against the Spartans.

Zakai Zeigler led the Vols’ in scoring, totaling 17 points, while converting a career high five three-point attempts. He also recorded four assists and four steals. Dalton Knecht added 15 points, four rebounds and four assists for Tennessee.

Tobe Awaka finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and one steal. Josiah-Jordan James and Jahmai Mashack each scored eight points for Tennessee.

Tennessee forced the Spartans into 20 turnovers, while Norfolk State had one assist in the game.

