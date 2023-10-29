Vols defeat Michigan State in exhibition basketball game

No. 10 Tennessee defeated No. 4 Michigan State, 89-88, Sunday in a charity exhibition at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan.

Tennessee led, 40-37, at halftime. The Vols started the contest with a 17-1 lead and never trailed against Michigan State.

All proceeds for the contest will be donated to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, which provides financial resources to the relief efforts for those impacted by the Maui wildfires.

Transfer Jordan Gainey converted a free throw attempt with one second remaining in the contest, giving Tennessee an 89-88 lead. He totaled 20 points, six assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block.

Graduate transfer forward Dalton Knecht led the Vols with 28 points in his Tennessee debut. He also recorded seven rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Nick King/USA TODAY Network

