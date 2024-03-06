Vols defeat Kansas State, extend win streak to 11 games

No. 8 Tennessee (12-1) defeated Kansas State (7-4), 15-5, Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tuesday’s win is Tennessee’s 11th consecutive.

The Vols recorded 17 hits, including four doubles and six home runs, against Kansas State.

Dean Curley went 3-for-5, recording three home runs and nine RBIs. Blake Burke went 2-for-5, recording two doubles and one RBI.

Billy Amick, Christian Moore and Dylan Dreiling also hit home runs for the Vols.

Cannon Peebles and Hunter Ensley each hit doubles in the contest for Tennessee.

Nate Snead (3-0) pitched four innings of relief to earn a victory. He allowed two runs (one earned), four hits and three walks. Snead recorded one strikeout.

