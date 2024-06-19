Vols defeat Florida State to set program win record

No. 1 overall seed Tennessee (58-12, 22-8 SEC) defeated No. 8 overall seed Florida State (49-17, 17-12 ACC), 7-2, Wednesday in the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

With the victory, the Vols advance to the best-of-three championship series, which opens Saturday and will be televised on ESPN. Tennessee also set a program record for wins in a single season.

Blake Burke went 3-for-5 and hit a solo home run. He also recorded one run and one RBI, while Christian Moore went 2-for-4. He recorded one triple, two runs and one RBI.

Billy Amick went 2-for-5 for the Vols. He recorded one double, two runs and one RBI, while Dylan Dreiling went 1-for-4. He recorded one RBI and one run.

Zander Sechrist (5-1) pitched 6.1 innings. He allowed two runs, five hits and one walk. He recorded three strikeouts.

Kirby Connell pitched 1.2 innings in relief. He allowed one hit and recorded one strikeout.

Nate Sneed pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit and recording one strikeout.

The Vols will face either Texas A&M or Florida in the championship series.

