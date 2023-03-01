Vols defeat Arkansas in home finale

No. 14 Tennessee (22-8, 11-6 SEC) defeated Arkansas (19-11, 8-9 SEC), 75-57, Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler was injured for Tennessee during the first half. He did not return due to a lower body injury.

Olivier Nkamhoua scored a game-high 16 points and totaled seven rebounds for Tennessee, which led, 34-25, at halftime.

Santiago Vescovi finished with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Josiah-Jordan James scored 11 points for the Vols.

Davonte Davis and Anthony Black scored 13 points each for the Razorbacks.

Tennessee will play at Auburn Saturday. A win versus the Tigers would net the Vols a No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament and a double-BYE.

Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. EST Saturday.

