Vols crush four homers in win over Gamecocks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – No. 1 Tennessee baseball flexed its offensive muscle against No. 23 South Carolina on Thursday, opening the series with a 9-3 win.

The Big Orange mashed four home runs, including a pair from Christian Moore in the victory.

The Gamecocks’ Ethan Petry started the scoring in the first with a solo shot, but Moore erased the deficit with long balls in the first and third inning.

Kavares Tears watched a three-run homer soar over the left field fence in the third, as well, making it a 5-1 UT lead. Blake Burke turned in an RBI double in the fourth frame to extend the advantage, 6-1.

Cole Messina went yard for South Carolina in the sixth to make it 6-2. However, the Vols had a response in the seventh, as Billy Amick’s RBI double and Dylan Dreiling’s two-run home run provided insurance – and a 9-2 lead.

A late RBI single from SC’s Dalton Reeves rounded out the scoring.

AJ Causey (10-3) earned the win on the bump. pitching 5.1 innings of relief – allowing two runs, while striking out eight batters.

Tennessee (44-10, 20-8 SEC) continues the series with the Gamecocks on Friday night. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

