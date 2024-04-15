Vols complete fist SEC sweep of season over LSU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Christian Moore continued clobbering home runs on Sunday afternoon, as #4 Tennessee baseball swept LSU out of Lindsey Nelson Stadium, 8-4.

Blake Burke was the first Vol to send one to the party porch in the third inning, putting the Big Orange out in front, 2-0.

The Tigers tied things up in the sixth with a solo homer from Hayden Travinski, but it didn’t last long. Moore his his first long ball to break the tie in the bottom half of the inning. He then followed it up with a three-run shot in the seventh, extending the lead to 6-2.

The second home run tied Moore with Blake Burke for the Vols’ all-time home run record with 42.

Andrew Behnke (1-0) recorded just one out in the sixth inning to earn the victory on the mound. Zander Sechrist pitched 5.2 innings in a start, allowing just two runs on six hits.

Tennessee (30-6, 10-5 SEC) welcomes Bellarmine on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

